Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jacob A. Shelton, 33, Mason, Oct. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated driving under the influence with no valid driver’s license, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Shelton was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 40, Effingham, Oct. 24 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Belisle was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Anthony M. Jamison, 24, Effingham, Oct. 24 on charge of possession of stolen property over $500. Jamison was in jail at last check.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Skylor J. Rohr, 22, Mattoon, Oct. 25 on an Effingham County warrant attachment for contempt. Rohr was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan A. Kritz, 33, Effingham, Oct. 25 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Kritz was in jail at last check.
