Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Triniday R. Baker, 18, Effingham, Oct. 24 on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and criminal damage to property. Baker was in jail at last check
- Effingham city police arrested Kyrstie M. Roderick, 29, Effingham, Oct. 24 on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and criminal damage to property. Roderick was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jesse S. Tucker, 25, Effingham, Oct. 24 on charges of aggravated battery, mob action and criminal damage to property. Tucker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Adam B. Fisler, 30, Rinard, Oct. 25, on charges of aggravated battery and less than $500 in damage to property. Fisler was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sunshine S. Klein, 47, Redwood City, California, Oct. 25 for failure to register and possession of meth. Klein was in jail at last check.
