Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Zachary K. Gootee, 43, Cloverdale, Indiana, Oct. 22 on Hendricks County, Indiana, warrant for probation violation for possession of meth. Gootee was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Reuben L. Mooschekian, 25, Effingham, Oct. 22 on Coles County warrants for aggravated fleeing and eluding and burglary. Mooschekian was released to Coles County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher M. Mahnke, 42, Shelbyville, Oct. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery with use of deadly weapon. Mahnke was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Benjamin R. Holcombe, 28, Rome, Georgia, Oct. 22 on charge of possession of hypodermic needle, possession of controlled substance, no driver’s license and tail light violation. Holcombe was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Molly J. Brummer, 33, Sullivan, Oct. 23 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Brummer was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Caleb D. Erickson, 22, Effingham, Oct. 23 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Erickson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kelsey R. Gwyn, 24, Flora, Oct. 23 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Gwyn was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Morgan R. Thies, 18, Teutopolis, Oct. 23 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, illegal possession of alcohol by a minor and illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor. Thies was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kennedy P. Brummerstedt, 27, Effingham, Oct. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for meth delivery, unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance and possession of meth. Brummerstedt was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Whitney S. Fitch, 35, Edgewood, Oct. 23 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked and driving under the influence. Fitch posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kashannda R. Hamilton, 32, Willow Hill, Oct. 23 on charge of domestic battery. Hamilton was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.