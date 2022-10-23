Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Alexis S. Newport, 32, Terre Haute, Indiana, Oct. 21 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needle, retail theft more than $300 and possession with intent to deliver more than 5 grams of meth. Newport posted $1,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Michael A. Coe, 28, Florissant, Missouri, Oct. 21 on charges of Madison County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of preliminary unlawful possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Coe was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mia Hayden, 23, Altamont, Oct. 21 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hayden was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Carol A. Joseph, 38, Sigel, Oct. 21 on charge of obstructing justice. Joseph was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Mark A. Davidson, 59, Altamont, Oct. 21 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended, possession of firearm with revoked FOID, possession of meth, unlawful possession of firearms, two firearm ammunition, possession of stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia. Davidson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas D. Scott, 35, Altamont, Oct. 21 on Clay County warrant for contempt of court for failure to pay child support, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Scott was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christine E. Duckwitz, 34, Toledo, Oct. 21 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Duckwitz posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Noah J. Crooker, 20, homeless, Oct. 21 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery with physical contact, Moultrie County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of damage to property, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Crooker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Daniel M.D. Lamb, 28, Toledo, Oct. 21 on charges of retail theft and criminal trespassing. Lamb posted $150 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested James A. Inman, 40, Altamont, Oct. 22 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of simple assault. Inman was given notice to appear per Coles County and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas A. Anderson, 39, Effingham, Oct. 22 on charge of domestic battery. Anderson was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Bryor T. Rhodes, 18, Beecher City, Oct. 23 on charges of improper display of registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of weapon, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol or liquor by a driver, unlawful use of weapon. Rhodes posted $300 and was released.
