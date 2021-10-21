Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Larry D. Turner, 53, Mattoon, Oct. 19 on charge of possession of meth. Turner was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Joseph D. Edwards-Hannah, 37, Effingham, Oct. 19 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license revoked and possession of drug paraphernalia. Edwards-Hannah was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Aaron J. Doedtman, 45, Watson, Oct. 19 on charges of criminal trespass to railroad property and malicious removal of or damage to railroad property. Doedtman was given notice to appear and released.
- CSX arrested Scott L. McElroy, 42, Effingham, Oct. 19 on charges of trespass to railroad property, malicious removal of or damage to railroad property. McElroy was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew M. Rauch, 31, Effingham, Oct. 19 on charge of theft of stolen property valued between $500 and $10,000. Rauch was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary R. Weir, 32, Newton, Oct. 19 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Weir was given a notice to appear by Richland County and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, St. Elmo, Oct. 19 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance except A/D. Worman was transported to Fayette County.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Hannah M. Wagner, 21, Vandalia, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wagner posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested David W. Brown, 52, Farina, Oct. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol. Brown posted $100 and driver’s license and was released.
- CSX arrested Matthew A. Rickfelder, 37, Effingham, Oct. 20 on charge of trespassing on railroad property. Rickfelder was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested James D. Robey, 29, Effingham, Oct. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Robey was given notice to appear and released.
