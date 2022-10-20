Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roland C. Webb, 37, Louisville, Oct. 18 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Webb was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Makayla J. Casey, 22, Louisville, Oct. 18 on charges of unlawful display of registration, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, unlawful possession of open title, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Casey was issued a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron M. Williams, 29, Iuka, Oct. 19 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing identification. Williams was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew L. Budde, 36, Effingham, Oct. 20 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. Budde was was transported to Clay County.
