Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse W. Garza, 31, Atwood, Sept. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Garza posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Natashia N. Jackson, 33, St. Louis, Sept. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to register within five days of new address. Jackson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shannon H. Borton, 35, Louisville, Sept. 30 on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/contact/1-2 previous convictions. Borton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Michael E. Cowger, 37, Dieterich, Sept. 30 on charge of assault. Cowger posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Kit G. Anders, 45, Teutopolis, Sept. 30 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Anders posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rocky L. Weber, 39, Effingham, Sept. 30 on charge of criminal trespass. Weber posted $150 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Derek A. Britz, 38, Altamont, Sept. 30 on Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of meth precursor less than 15 grams and meth manufacturing, material. Britz posted $375 and was released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.