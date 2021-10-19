The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 11:44 a.m. Oct. 15 west of the intersection of Temple and 4th, a vehicle driven by Bradley R. Bennett, 44, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Namondo Itoe Blessing, 29, Effingham.
- At 10:04 a.m. Oct. 16 at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Nona L. Jones, 76, Alma, struck a vehicle driven by Jeffrey D. Loy, 52, Watson. Jones sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Loy and a juvenile passenger in Loy’s vehicle also sustained injuries and were transported by private vehicle to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Jones was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- At 11:22 a.m. Oct. 16 at the intersection of Keller and Damron, a vehicle driven by Ryan L. Oakley, 36, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Larry L. Butler, 74, Effingham.
- At 1:22 p.m. Oct. 16 at the intersection of Raney and Fayette, vehicles driven by Rhonda L. Minard, 64, Effingham, and Michael V. Favre, 47, Mt. Olive, collided.
- At 2:13 p.m. Oct. 16 at the intersection of Temple and Maple, a vehicle driven by Ethel L. Baker, 75, Salem, struck a vehicle driven by Lori A. Mette, 51, Teutopolis.
- At 11:44 a.m. Oct. 17 west of the intersection of Temple and 4th, a vehicle driven by Steven W. Gray, 31, Teutopolis, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Dalton R. Greene, 19, Effingham.
