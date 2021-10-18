Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Jared H. Kerr, 35, Effingham, Oct. 17 on charges of aggravated battery to medical personal and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Kerr was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 23, Effingham, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Dasenbrock posted $1,575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hannah M. Bueker, 24, Sigel, Oct. 17 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Bueker was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Jasmine A. Meyer, 19, Effingham, Oct. 18 on charge of retail theft. Meyer was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James C. Anderson, 37, Pana, Oct. 18 on Shelby County warrant for possession of between 15 and 100 grams of meth. Anderson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Hayden L. Limes, 25, Effingham, Oct. 19 on charge of violation of an order of protection. Limes was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Renetta S. O’Dell, 52, Neoga, Oct. 19 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, no proof of insurance and no registration light. O’Dell was given notice to appear and released.
