The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 7:58 a.m. Oct. 14 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Beth L. Clough, 46, Effingham, rear-ended a trailer hauling a boat being pulled by a vehicle driven by William R. Dust, 71, Effingham.
- At 10:25 a.m. Oct. 15 east of the intersection of Fayette and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Nicholas E. Pals, 26, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Stephen C. Fauss, 39, Effingham.
Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, was cited Oct. 12 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
Justine A. Vernon, 35, Shumway, was cited Oct. 13 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
Dameetrious L. Shinholster Jr, 29, Mattoon, was cited Oct. 13 for Improper Lane Usage.
Beatriz T. Acosta Newell, 29, Pearl River, LA, was cited Oct. 15 for Driving While License Suspended.
Jesse J. Treat, 19, Dieterich, was cited Oct. 15 for Speeding.
