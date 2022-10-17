The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 7:58 a.m. Oct. 14 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Beth L. Clough, 46, Effingham, rear-ended a trailer hauling a boat being pulled by a vehicle driven by William R. Dust, 71, Effingham.
  • At 10:25 a.m. Oct. 15 east of the intersection of Fayette and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Nicholas E. Pals, 26, Teutopolis, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Stephen C. Fauss, 39, Effingham.

  • Kaitlyn G. Durbin, 21, Beecher City, was cited Oct. 12 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.

  • Justine A. Vernon, 35, Shumway, was cited Oct. 13 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.

  • Dameetrious L. Shinholster Jr, 29, Mattoon, was cited Oct. 13 for Improper Lane Usage.

  • Beatriz T. Acosta Newell, 29, Pearl River, LA, was cited Oct. 15 for Driving While License Suspended.

  • Jesse J. Treat, 19, Dieterich, was cited Oct. 15 for Speeding.

Tags

Trending Video