Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Lenny Bone, 33, Watson, Oct. 16 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of failure to report change of address or employment. Bone was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Emily A. Seeley, 32, Neoga, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated battery to a peace officer. Seeley was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas R. Spracklen, 31, Effingham, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm. Spracklen was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Kristina N. Anderson-Miller, 39, Mt. Vernon, began serving on Oct. 17 a 14-day sentence for aggravated battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daisy N. Hillis, 23, Effingham, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of cannabis by a driver. Hillis posted $425 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, Wheeler, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on attachment for contempt. Koonce was in jail at last check.
