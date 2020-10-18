Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Demarkus A. McCants, 32, Fresno, Texas, Oct. 16 on multiple Fort Bend, Texas, warrants — violating bond, two for interfering with emergency request assistance, one for assault, one for failure to identify, two for criminal mischief and one for drug possession. McCants was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Micheal D. Griffin, 42, Indianapolis, Oct. 17, on Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violating probation. Griffin was given a notice to appear by Macon County authorities and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Kody D. Lankford, 22, Dieterich, Oct. 17 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Lankford was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Race C. Rynski, 18, Ashley, Oct. 18 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, disobeying a stop sign, and operating a motor vehicle while using an electronic communication device. Rynski was given a notice to appear and released.
