Effingham County Jail reported these bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher C. Howland, 25, Effingham, Oct. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Howland was released on $5,000 recognizance bond.
- Effingham city police arrested Savannah L. Ellis, 30, Effingham, Oct. 14 on Shelby County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of unlawful possession of cannabis. Ellis was taken to Shelby County.
- Altamont police arrested Krista A. Willis, 36, Altamont, Oct. 14 on charge of concealing or aiding a fugitive. Willis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse A. Hernandez, 37, Altamont, Oct. 14 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrea R. Collins, 45, Saginaw, Michigan, Oct. 14 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and improper lane usage. Collins posted $300 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Julio N. Cancel, 49, Normal, Oct. 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. Cancel posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Logan G. Walker, 30, Effingham, Oct. 15 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and use of unsafe tires. Walker posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, Oct. 15 on charges of possession with intent to deliver less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Pinkerton was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brandon A. Knott, 31, St. Peter, Oct. 15 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Knott was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Roberta L. Ballinger, 36, Altamont, Oct. 16 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Ballinger posted $200 and was released.
