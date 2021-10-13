The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:59 a.m. Oct. 11 at 1000 W. Fayette, a utility pole owned by Ameren CIPS fell onto a vehicle driven by David V. Steele, 73, Beecher City.
- At 4:23 p.m. Oct. 11 at 1703 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Karen Read, Olney.
- At 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 1104 S. Willow, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Grace Durre, Effingham.
Beth A. Boothby, 44, Neoga, was cited Oct. 13 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Devin J. Duckworth, 30, St. Elmo, was cited Oct. 13 for driving while license revoked.
