The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.

  • At 8:59 a.m. Oct. 11 at 1000 W. Fayette, a utility pole owned by Ameren CIPS fell onto a vehicle driven by David V. Steele, 73, Beecher City.
  • At 4:23 p.m. Oct. 11 at 1703 Ave of Mid America, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Karen Read, Olney.
  • At 2:30 p.m. Oct. 12 at 1104 S. Willow, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Grace Durre, Effingham.

  • Beth A. Boothby, 44, Neoga, was cited Oct. 13 for driving while license suspended and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

  • Devin J. Duckworth, 30, St. Elmo, was cited Oct. 13 for driving while license revoked.

