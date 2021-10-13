Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Joseph H. Warner, 20, St. Elmo, Oct. 12 on Fayette County charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and consumption of liquor by a minor. Warner was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Randy L. Ham, 34, Effingham, Oct. 12 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer with injury, endangering the life of a child, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to state property and reckless driving. Ham posted $500 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shyanne L. McCarty, 22, Beecher City, Oct. 12 on Fayette County warrant for possession of controlled substance – trafficking. McCarty was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Cody D. Frailey, 32, Effingham, Oct. 12 on felony criminal damage to property valued at over $500. Frailey was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 23, Effingham, Oct. 12 on Champaign County warrant for probation violation/violation of sex offender registration. Nettles posted $1,000 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cory M. Hagan, 28, Effingham, Oct. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hagan was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Scott N. Figeuroa, 28, Watson, Oct. 13 on charge of domestic battery. Figeuroa was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler T. Houghton, 23, Mason, Oct. 14 on charge of domestic battery. Houghton was in jail at last check.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.