Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Illinois State Police arrested Joseph H. Warner, 20, St. Elmo, Oct. 12 on Fayette County charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and consumption of liquor by a minor. Warner was given notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Randy L. Ham, 34, Effingham, Oct. 12 on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer with injury, endangering the life of a child, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to state property and reckless driving. Ham posted $500 and was released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Shyanne L. McCarty, 22, Beecher City, Oct. 12 on Fayette County warrant for possession of controlled substance – trafficking. McCarty was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham city police arrested Cody D. Frailey, 32, Effingham, Oct. 12 on felony criminal damage to property valued at over $500. Frailey was given notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Ethan A. Nettles, 23, Effingham, Oct. 12 on Champaign County warrant for probation violation/violation of sex offender registration. Nettles posted $1,000 and was released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Cory M. Hagan, 28, Effingham, Oct. 13 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hagan was given notice to appear and released.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Scott N. Figeuroa, 28, Watson, Oct. 13 on charge of domestic battery. Figeuroa was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Skyler T. Houghton, 23, Mason, Oct. 14 on charge of domestic battery. Houghton was in jail at last check.

