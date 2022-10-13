The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 2 p.m. Oct. 6 at the intersection of Banker and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Sherry L. Herrick, 71, Louisville, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Robert G. Willenborg, 55, Effingham.
- At 10:48 p.m. Sept. 27 at 1704 W. Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Kya L. Henry, 19, Mason, attempted to pass a semi on the right-hand side. The semi, driven by Dhankher Sandeep, 33, Clovis, CA, was making a right-hand turn into a private drive and struck Henry’s vehicle. At 8:23 a.m. Oct. 11 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown semi struck a parked semi owned by SMD Trucking LLC, San Antonio, TX.
- At 10:05 a.m. Oct. 11 west of the intersection of S. Lakewood and Rollin Hills, a vehicle driven by Stephen D. Wells, 70, Teutopolis, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Julia Merriman, Effingham.
- At 4:56 p.m. Oct. 11 at the intersection of Henrietta and Jefferson, a vehicle driven by Alexis N. Bowles, 38, Cisne, struck a vehicle driven by Ronald D. Thornton, 69, Littleton, MA.
- Derek A. Britz, 38, Altamont, was cited Oct. 11 for Driving While License Suspended.
- James T. Hutchison, 31, Effingham, was cited Oct. 11 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.