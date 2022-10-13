Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Miranda B. Davis, 28, Effingham, Oct. 11 on Jasper County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of cannabis by a driver. Davis posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 25, Dieterich, Oct. 11 on charges of aggravated fleeing or eluding a peace officer, driving while license revoked, suspended registration, disobeying a stop signal and speeding. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Thomas J. Bell, 28, Mattoon, Oct. 11 on Coles County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Bell posted $275 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Winona L. With, 54, Beecher City, Oct. 11 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery/physical contact. With posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Megan B. Kraft, 35, Effingham, Oct. 11 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Kraft was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Daniel R. Reeves, 35, Jewett, Oct. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possession or selling a stolen vehicle. Reeves was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicholas G. Holly, 43, Effingham, Oct. 12 on Montgomery County, Texas, warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of theft. Holly was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Cornelius C. Clark Jr., 34, Chicago, Oct. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of exceeding the speed limit in a construction zone. Clark Jr. posted $175 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dylan K. McDaniel, 33, Edgewood, Oct. 12 on charge of violation of condition of probation. McDaniel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew J. Staley, 42, Flora, Oct. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of operation of an uninsured motor vehicle with suspended registration. Staley was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Hayden L. Limes, 26, Effingham, Oct. 12 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Limes posted $300 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Andrew C. Casner, 31, Kinmundy, Oct. 12 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of aggravated domestic battery by strangulation. Casner was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Toribio C. Apple, 22, Teutopolis, Oct. 12 on charge of criminal trespass to real property. Apple was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Layton C. Barnes, 24, Mason, Oct. 12 on Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal trespass to residence. Barnes posted $1,075 and was released.
