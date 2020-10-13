The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 3:57 p.m. Oct. 8 west of the intersection of National and Rinehart, a vehicle driven by Dalton W. Dasenbrock, 22, Effingham, sideswiped a parked vehicle owned by Jacob Doedtman, Teutopolis. Dasenbrock was ticketed for leaving the scene of an accident.
- At 12:20 p.m. Oct. 9 at 1901 S. 4th, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Meghan Beutel, Watertown, NY.
- At 5:15 p.m. Oct 9 at 605 E. Market, a vehicle driven by Katie A. Demoss-Rush, 17, Mason, backed into a parked vehicle owned by Troy Hardiek, Effingham.
- At 2:04 p.m. Oct. 8 east of the intersection of Keller and Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Joyce M. Largent, 78, Shelbyville, turned in front of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Christopher J. Niemerg, 36, Dieterich. Largent sustained injuries but refused treatment.
- A 16-year-old of Newton was cited Oct. 6 for retail theft.
- A 17-year-old of Newton was cited Oct. 6 for retail theft.
- Justin R. Kollman, 21, Effingham, was cited Oct. 9 for no valid eriver’s license.
- Jacinda C. Florida, 21, Shumway, was cited Oct. 9 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Haylee M. Henne, 19, Mattoon, was cited Oct. 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle
- Miranda B. Davis, 26, Effingham, was cited Oct. 10 for no valid driver’s license.
- Rene D. Holmes, 37, Altamont, was cited Oct. 10 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- A 14-year-old of Effingham was cited Oct. 12 for resisting/obstructing a peace officer and curfew violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.