Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Erica S. Kessler, 25, Effingham, Oct. 12 on charge of obstructing justice. Kessler was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Aaron M. Williams, Iuka, Oct. 13 on charges of domestic battery; resisting, obstructing or disarming a peace officer; and failure to appear in court on charge of obstructing identification. Williams was in jail at last check.
