The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 9:52 a.m. Oct. 7 at 1909 W. Evergreen, a semi driven by James C. Wallace, 52, Florissant, MO, backed into a vehicle driven by Andrew M. Harris, 38, Edgewood.
- At 2:38 p.m. Oct. 7 at the intersection of Raney and Pike, a vehicle driven by Matthew D. Cannon, 29, Louisville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Richard A. Kurtz, 64, Mulberry Grove.
- At 3:13 p.m. Oct. 7 at 105 E. Hendelmeyer, an Effingham Unit 40 school bus driven by Cynthia L. Mapes, 62, Effingham, struck and damaged an Ameren CIPS utility pole. The school bus was transporting students at the time of the incident; however, there were no injuries to the driver or students.
- At 9:29 a.m. Oct. 9 north of the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Tracy L. Willis, 64, Rogersville, MO, struck a vehicle driven by Claudie D. Burgess, 67, Beecher City. Willis was ticketed for improper lane usage.
- At 3:45 p.m. Oct. 10 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Andrew R. Miller, 32, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by David A. Mills, 28, Brownsburg, IN.
- Stacy N. Byers, 38, Effingham, was cited Oct. 6 for obstructing a peace officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.