Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan A. Roley, 35, Effingham, Oct. 10 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of accumulation. Roley posted $250 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy E. Finfrock, 62, Watson, Oct. 10 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of meth and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a felon. Finfrock was given notice to appear per COVID policy and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rachel L. Worman, 26, St. Elmo, Oct. 11 on charge of criminal trespass to real property and Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of controlled substance except A/D. Worman was given notice to appear on local charge and released to Fayette County authorities.
- Effingham city police arrested Miles A. Cook, 56, Indianapolis, Oct. 11 on charges of possession of between 500 and 2,000 grams of cannabis and operating a vehicle with suspended registration. Cook was given notice to appear and released.
