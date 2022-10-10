The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:15 p.m. Oct. 6 at the intersection of Keller and Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Askhat Akhmedshin, 27, Brooklyn, NY, backed into a vehicle driven by William F. Ransom, 62, Des Peres, MO.
- At 2:57 p.m. Oct. 6 at the intersection of Banker and Eiche, a vehicle driven by Loren N. Zerkel, 48, Olney, turned into the path of and was struck by a vehicle driven by Crystal D. Meyer, 33, Watson. Meyer was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Amber L. White, 38, St. Elmo, was cited Oct. 4 for Possession of Methamphetamine.
- Tonya U. Shaffer, 45, Newton, was cited Oct. 5 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Jamie A. Leighty, 47, Newton, was cited Oct. 5 for Driving While License Suspended.
- Roberta A. Oakley, 61, Martinsville, was cited Oct. 6 for Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration.
- Timothy J. Beccue, 43, Effingham, was cited Oct. 8 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
- Ivan Salogub, 34, Woodridge, was cited Oct. 8 for Improper Parking on Roadway.
