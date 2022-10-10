Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Ally J. Niebrugge, 21, Effingham, Oct. 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal trespass to real property. Niebrugge was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Justin L. Smith, 43, Herrick, Oct. 9 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, resisting a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, driving while license suspended, obstructing justice, expired registration and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivery of less than 5 grams of meth. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Rhiannon M. Thompson, 37, Effingham, Oct. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of meth manufacturing material. Thompson was released on $10,000 recognizance bond.
- Dalton R. Ard, 25, Effingham, began serving on Oct. 9 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordan J. Kollman, 25, Dieterich, Oct. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in Drug Court. Kollman was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Curt L. Harrington, 50, Effingham, Oct. 10 on an Effingham County attachment for contempt. Harrington posted $400 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher J. Beck, 40, Mason, Oct. 10 on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting a peace officer, criminal damage to property, criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000 and criminal damage to government-supported property. Beck was in jail at last check.
