Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Chasta M. Price, 31, Mattoon, Oct. 8 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Price posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alexis C. Gutierrez, 23, Effingham, Oct. 9 on charges of domestic battery; resisting, obstructing or disarming a peace officer; and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Gutierrez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Logan B. Smith, 23, Charleston, Oct. 9 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear on charge of theft control with intent between $500 and $10,000. Smith was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Arik E. Warner, 36, Vandalia, Oct. 9 on charge of domestic battery. Warner was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bridgitte E. Bible, 42, Flora, Oct. 9 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Bible was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Tyler D. Flowers, 29, Effingham, Oct. 9 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Flowers was given notice to appear and released.
