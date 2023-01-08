Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Keith L. Wiseman, 46, Shumway, Jan. 6 on Macon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license revoked. Wiseman was given notice to appear by Macon County and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hayden L. Limes, 27, Mason, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of domestic battery. Limes posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christopher R. Jones, 22, Farina, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Jones posted $375 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jennifer M. Hazlett, 35, Altamont, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court. Hazlett posted $575 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Miranda B. Davis, 28, Effingham, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of meth. Davis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua S. Koonce, 42, homeless, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft and Effingham County attachment for contempt. Koonce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Timothy L. Myer, 38, Newton, Jan. 6 on charge of retail theft. Myer was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Alexander J. Garrard, 31, Hutsonville, Jan. 6 on charge of retail theft. Garrard was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Thomas Stewart, 37, Altamont, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Stewart posted $575 and was released.
- Altamont police arrested Krista A. Willis, 36, Altamont, Jan. 6 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Willis was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Isidro Ixtepan, 27, Effingham, Jan. 7 on charges of criminal damage to property, criminal damage to real property, and disorderly conduct. Ixtepan was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Roy A. Bass, 34, Milton, North Carolina, Jan. 7 on charges of domestic battery and interference with reporting domestic battery. Bass was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Ronnie P. Harvey, 21, Watson, Jan. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Harvey posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse A. Hernandez, 38, Effingham, Jan. 7 on an Effingham County original warrant for domestic battery, violation of order of protection and criminal trespass to real property. Hernandez was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Dalton G. Higgs, 27, Benton, Jan. 7 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Higgs posted $1,075 and was released.
