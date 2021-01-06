The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 10:23 a.m. Jan. 4 south of the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Dustin M. Webb, 30, Shumway, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Arianna L. Kopplin, 21, Altamont.
- At 7:58 p.m. Jan. 5 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by Schneider National Carriers, Gary, IN.
