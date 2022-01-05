The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 1:03 p.m. Dec. 31 at 200 S. Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Brandon P. Earnst, 35, Lawrenceville, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Kaleb A. Brown, 27, Neoga.
- At 2:24 a.m. Dec. 17 at 206 S. Linden, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a utility pole owned by Ameren CIPS.
- At 9:39 p.m. Dec. 30 on the overpass on South Banker, a vehicle driven by Patricia D. Ramsey, 62, Louisville, struck the curb, drove onto the sidewalk and struck the protective wall.
- At 8:51 p.m. Jan. 1 at 1204 Ave of Mid America, a vehicle driven by Gerald J. Romack, 76, Neoga, struck a post owned by Walmart.
- At 7:56 p.m. Jan. 3 west of the intersection of Raney and Fayette, a vehicle driven by Joseph R. Brown, 68, Herrick, struck a semi driven by Marek Stobiecki, 71, Lyons.
- Cinda A. Hulskotter, 55, Effingham, was cited Dec. 24 for Retail Theft.
- James J. Mullin, 32, Ann Arbor, MI, was cited Dec. 31 for Disobeying Traffic Control Device.
