The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:39 p.m. Jan. 2 west of 2001 W. National, a vehicle driven by Thomas J. Braun, 38, Altamont, lost control, left the roadway, and struck and damaged storage containers owned by Tri Parts, Effingham. Braun sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 2:43 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Banker and Clark, a vehicle driven by Spencer W. Kuhn, 25, Greenup, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Emma C. Fraser, 15, Neoga.
- At 1:11 p.m. Jan. 1 at the intersection of Keller and the I-57 SB/I-70 WB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Frederick H. Stirewalt, 71, Montrose, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Anthony A. Zerrusen, 53, Effingham.
- At 11:52 a.m. Jan. 2 at 1211 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Jankee S. Patel, 34, Effingham, collided with a vehicle driven by Amber R. Soliz, 33, Wheeler. Patel was ticketed for no valid driver’s license.
- At 2:02 p.m. Jan. 2 at the intersection of Evergreen and Keller, a vehicle driven by Sharon A. Walk, 67, Sigel, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Norbert J. Langhorst, 83, Effingham. Two passengers in Langhorst’s vehicle, Lisa J. Phillips, 61, Effingham, and Steven W. Cook, 9, Effingham, sustained injuries and were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- Travis D. Ingram, 30, Effingham, was cited Dec. 20 for possession of a controlled substance–Psilocybin Mushrooms.
- Brandy L. Pippin, 36, Wheeler, was cited Dec. 24 for retail theft.
- Nathan H. Thompson, 18, Effingham, was cited Jan. 4 for speeding.
