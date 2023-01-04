Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Karen S. Knight, 48, DeSoto, Jan. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence and Pike County warrants for petition to revoke probation and failure to appear in court on charge of driving under the influence. Knight posted $1,875 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Heidi M. Hood, 32, Toledo, Jan. 3 on Cumberland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Hood posted $275 and was transported to Cumberland County.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shane A. Reeves, 34, Jewett, Jan. 3 on Richland County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Reeves was given notice to appear by Richland County and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Cory D. Virden, 40, Pana, Jan. 3 on charge of driving while license suspended. Virden posted $250 and was released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jonathan A. Adams, 36, Golden, Colorado, Jan. 3 on charges of trafficking more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis and manufacture or delivery of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis. Adams posted $7,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Jan. 4 on three counts of violation of order of protection, driving while license suspended and resisting a peace officer. Verdeyen was in jail at last check.
- Altamont police arrested Richard M. Chambers, 52, Altamont, Jan. 4 on Sangamon County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving while license suspended. Chambers posted $825 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Ashley L. Ohlund, 32, Effingham, Jan. 4 on charges of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth, delivery of a controlled substance-fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a vehicle with suspended registration. Ohlund was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 41, Effingham, Jan. 4 on charge of domestic battery. Belisle was in jail at last check.
- Illinois State Police arrested Kiara L. Hemrich, 19, Altamont, Jan. 4, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, transportation or possession of open alcohol by driver and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hemrich posted $300 and was released.
