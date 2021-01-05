Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Darwin J. Hammer, 62, Altamont, Jan. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. Hammer was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested James W. Bowlin, 43, Effingham, Jan. 4 on charges of domestic battery and criminal trespass to real property. Bowlin was in jail at last check.
- Mark D. Fuesting, 53, Effingham, started serving Jan. 4 a 60-day sentence for possession of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Johnathon A. Kelley, 27, Terre Haute, Indiana, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County original warrant for aggravated battery. Kelley posted $2,500 and was released.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin R. Tish, 30, Effingham, Dec. 31, on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and no insurance. Tish was given a notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Rocky L. Weber, 37, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charge of disorderly conduct. Weber was given a notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.