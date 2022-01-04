The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 8:10 a.m. Dec. 21 at the 2600 block of Willenborg St., an unknown driver of a tractor-trailer drove through property causing property damage.
- At 4:18 p.m. Dec. 28 at the intersection of Fayette and Maple, a vehicle driven by Jaida A. Bueker, 18, Greenup, struck a vehicle driven by Glenda A. Durbin, 63, Shelbyville.
- At 9:57 p.m. Dec. 29 at the intersection of Fayette and Banker, a vehicle driven by Carrol D. Rodgers, 55, Cisne, struck a vehicle driven by Michael W. Craigmiles, 39, Effingham. Rodgers sustained injuries and was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment. Craigmiles refused medical treatment. Rodgers was cited for Failure to Yield Turning Left, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Illegal Transportation of Alcohol.
- At 6:24 p.m. Dec. 31 at the intersection of Evergreen and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Andrea R. Aanes, 37, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Trevor D. Wolfe, 20, Toledo.
- At 7:52 p.m. Dec. 31 near the intersection of 3rd and National, a vehicle driven by Karen J. Kreke, 61, Effingham left the roadway, crossed the railroad tracks, and came to a nearby stop. Kreke was cited for Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol.
- At 9:33 p.m. Dec. 31 near the intersection of Fayette and Granada, a vehicle driven by Bryan C. Collins, 37, Effingham, left the roadway and came to a nearby stop. Collins was cited for Leaving the Scene of an Accident and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
- At 11:38 a.m. Dec. 31 on the 1700 Block of West Evergreen, a vehicle driven by Hayri M. Karatas, 39, Cleveland, OH, struck a vehicle driven by Christopher D. Sipe, 38, Beecher City.
