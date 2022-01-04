Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Lindsey R. Jackson, 37, Altamont, on an Effingham County warrant for contempt of court. Jackson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Noah M. Mulheron, 21, Effingham, Jan. 3 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by a driver. Mulheron was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Shannon M. Robson, 27, Effingham, Jan. 3 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Robson was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Trent A. Wilson, 52, Effingham, Jan. 3 on an Effingham County original warrant for unlawful possession of firearm by a felon. Wilson was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Chelsey R. Young Wallace, 31, Van Buren Township, Michigan, Jan. 3 on charge of criminal trespass to residence. Young Wallace was in jail at last check.
