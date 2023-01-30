Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nodia R. Miller, 19, Alma, Jan. 29 on charges of illegal consumption of alcohol by a minor, illegal transportation or possession of alcohol by a driver, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and not valid driver’s license.
- Altamont police arrested Cody J. Sapp, 37, Altamont, Jan. 29 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Greg D. Courson, 61, Farina, Jan. 29 on Madison County warrant for violation of order of protection.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Rhiannon M. Thompson, 37, Effingham, Jan. 29 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Matthew A. Rickfelder, 38, Effingham, Jan. 29 on an Effingham County original warrant for harassment through electronic communication device and disorderly conduct.
- Effingham city police arrested Darrel I. Moore, 50, Effingham, Jan. 30 on charge of domestic battery.
- Effingham city police arrested Christina L. Belisle, 41, Effingham, Jan. 30 on charges of disorderly conduct, reckless driving, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Altamont police arrested William R. Shanner, 51, Carlinville, Jan. 30 on charge of possession of controlled substance.
