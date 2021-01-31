Effingham County jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jordany Parrilla-Limery, 28, Waterbury, Connecticut, Jan. 29 on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, no valid registration, improper lane usage and possession of a controlled substance. Parrilla-Limery was given a notice to appear and released.
- Illinois State Police arrested Jeffery T. Stewart, 59, Effingham, Jan. 29 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and improper lane usage. Stewart was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Tasha M. Martin, 35, Effingham, Jan. 30 on charge of failure to register as a violent offender. Martin was given notice to appear and released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.