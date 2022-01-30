Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary R. Weir, 32, Newton, Jan. 28 on Richland County warrant. Weir posted $225 and was released.
  • Joshua A. Stout, 43, Effingham, began serving Jan. 28 a 72-hour sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Solving Court sanction on an original charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
  • Effingham city police arrested Colton A. Hall, 23, Effingham, Jan. 28 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of a controlled substance, possession of another’s credit or debit card or ID and theft by obtaining or exerting control of stolen property. Hall was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham city police arrested Matthew L. Budde, 35, Effingham, Jan. 28 on Clay County warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Budde posted $375 and was released.
  • Effingham city police arrested Brandon C. McMullin, 35, homeless, Jan. 28 on criminal damage to property and theft of over $500. McMullin was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham city police arrested Ryan J. Beccue, 30, Effingham, Jan. 28 on violation of order of protection. Beccue was in jail at last check.
  • Illinois State Police arrested Sofia Mariano Ortega, 22, California, Jan. 29 on charge of domestic battery with bodily harm. Ortega was in jail at last check.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Bradley J. Kaufmann, 36, Effingham, Jan. 29 on charge of domestic battery. Kaufmann posted $750 and was released.
  • Craig A. Finke, 50, Effingham, began serving Jan. 29 a jail sentence on an Effingham County Problem-Court sanction.
  • Effingham city police arrested Javier Lira Esparza, 38, Effingham, Jan. 30 on charge of aggravated assault and domestic battery. Esparza was in jail at last check.

