Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:

  • Effingham city police arrested Sara E. Hires, 23, Effingham, Jan. 1 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hires was given notice to appear and released.
  • Brandon R. Smith, 28, Mason, began serving on Jan. 2 an 60-day sentence for aggravated driving under the influence.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Toribio C. Apple, 23, Effingham, Jan. 2 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of receiving, possessing or selling a stolen vehicle. Apple posted $375 and was released.
  • Michael J. Matlock, 64, Effingham, began serving on Jan. 2 a 90-day sentence for driving on revoked or suspended license on driving under influence charge.
  • Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua M. Moheit, 40, Louisville, Jan. 2 on charges of possession of meth, driving while license suspended and failure to signal when required. Moheit was given notice to appear and released.

