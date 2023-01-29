Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Erin T. Hannagan, 20, St. Elmo, Jan. 26 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300 and new charges of driving while license suspended and speeding 25-35 miles per hour over the limit.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan L. Willis, 41, Brownstown, Jan. 26 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Robert J. Wesselman, 45, Effingham, Jan. 27 on charges of defrauding a drug or alcohol screening and Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation on charge of possession of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Samuel W. Wilson, 35, Effingham, Jan. 27 on charges of driving while license revoked, leaving the scene of an accident, suspended registration, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Zachary T. Hodgkins, 31, Mason, Jan. 28 on charges of possession of less than 10 grams of cannabis, no registration plate light, possession of drug paraphernalia, driver possession of adult-use cannabis, failure to yield to emergency vehicle and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear or pay on charge of felon in possession or use of weapon or firearm.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin C. Strouse, 54, Cicero, Indiana, Jan. 28 on charge of criminal trespass to real property.
