The Effingham Police Department reported the following citation.
Michael S. Woodward, 50, Beecher City, was cited Jan. 25 for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Benny "Ben" Jack Fair, age 84, of St. Elmo, Illinois passed away at 3:02 p.m. Monday, January 24, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorials may go to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.pag…
