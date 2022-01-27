Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Ryan K. Jones, 32, Effingham, Jan. 25 on charges of aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery. Jones was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Sarah J. Loy, 40, Beecher City, Jan. 25 on charges of possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Loy was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Bradley R. Loy, 39, Effingham, Jan. 25 on charge of criminal trespass to vehicle. Loy was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Julie R. Ebeling, 44, Watson, Jan. 25 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice and possession of drug paraphernalia. Ebeling was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Robert J. Wesselman, 44, Effingham, Jan. 25 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Wesselman was given notice to appear and released.
- Kaylynn Smith, 31, Effingham, reported to jail Jan. 25 to begin serving 30 months in Illinois Department of Corrections for aggravated battery. Smith is awaiting transfer.
- Effingham city police arrested Dustin J. Gille, 32, Rockford, Jan. 25 on Winnebago County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Gille was released on Winnebago County authority.
- Effingham city police arrested Ziara B. Wiseley, 22, Machesney Park, Jan. 25 on charge of domestic battery. Wiseley was given notice to appear and released.
