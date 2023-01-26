Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested William K. Loveless, 31, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, on charge of criminal trespass to real property.
- Effingham city police arrested Brianna D. Waltman, 31, St. Elmo, Jan. 20 on charges of possession of between 5 and 15 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Stetson W. Stokes, 31, Brownstown, Jan. 20 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, defrauding drug/alcohol screening and Collinsville original warrant for unlawful possession of controlled substance.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Hayden L. Limes, 27, Effingham, Jan. 20 on an Effingham County warrant for attachment for contempt.
- Effingham city police arrested Kaitlyn M. Olmstead, 19, Jewett, Jan. 20 on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
- Illinois State Police arrested Brian S. Jilek, 47, Normal, Jan. 20 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding 26-35 miles per hour over the limit and possession of alcohol by a driver in a vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Dana M. Taylor, 35, Flora Jan. 21 on charges of retail theft more than $300, possession of controlled substance and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan M. Thomas, 30, Effingham, Jan. 21 on charge of retail theft more than $300.
- Illinois State Police arrested Guang W. Gao, 38, Monte, California, Jan. 21 on charges of unlawful possession of three or more credit or debit cards. Gao was wanted on U.S. federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices.
- Illinois State Police arrested Wang H. Ying, 53, Los Angeles, Jan. 22 on charge of unlawful possession of three or more credit or debit cards. Ying was wanted on U.S. federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices.
- Effingham city police arrested Nicole L. Lopez Galindo, 34, Effingham, Jan. 22 on charge of disorderly conduct.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jesse J. Boggs, 45, Effingham, Jan. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of title without assignment, revoked FOID card (failure to surrender) and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of criminal damage to property between $500 and $10,000.
- Effingham County deputies arrested James R. Treat, 35, Dieterich, Jan. 22 on Clay County warrant for attachment for contempt.
- Altamont police arrested Brittany N. Grant, 28, St. Elmo, Jan. 22 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, aggravated unlawful use of weapon, disobeying a traffic control device and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Logan Hutson, 21, Windsor, Jan. 23 on charge of violation of order of protection.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Eric L. Miller, 42, Popano Beach, Florida, Jan. 23 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, driving while license suspended, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
- Effingham city police arrested Kelly R. Moats, 35, Louisville, Jan. 23 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of contraband in penal institution.
- Effingham city police arrested Trinity R. Payne, 27, Louisville, Jan. 23 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of contraband in penal institution and Clay County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Brenden T. Barger, 25, Watson, Jan. 24 on charges of no valid driver’s license, possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and no registration plate light.
- Effingham city police arrested Joshua R. Verdeyen, 45, Effingham, Jan. 24 on charges of domestic battery and criminal damage to property.
- Effingham city police arrested Brittany J. Schultz, 34, Stewardson, Jan. 24 on charge of criminal damage to property.
- Effingham city police arrested Kiersten L. Young, 29, Effingham, Jan. 24 on charges of criminal trespass to real property, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Wang H. Ying, 53, Los Angeles, Jan. 25 on U.S. federal warrant for possession of multiple unauthorized counterfeit access devices.
- Altamont police arrested Daniel M. Lamb, 28, Vandalia, Jan. 25 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Effingham city police arrested Cecelia E. Kessler, 52, Effingham, Jan. 25 on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of less than 5 grams of meth.
- Altamont police arrested Nathan L. Willis, 41, Brownstown, Jan. 25 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, Effingham County warrants on failure to appear in court on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and delivery of between 15 and 100 grams of meth and Fayette County warrants on failure to appear in court on charges of aggravated battery in a public place and felon in possession or use of weapon or firearm.
