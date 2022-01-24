The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 12:17 p.m. Jan. 16 at the intersection of 4th and Wabash, a vehicle driven by Niki J. Story, 36, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Kacie P. Legg, 28, Mason, causing Legg’s vehicle to roll onto its top. Both drivers as well as a passenger in Legg’s vehicle, Bret W. Lange, 31, Mason, sustained injuries and all were transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment.
- At 6:07 p.m. Jan. 20 at the intersection of Jaycee and Banker, a vehicle driven by Aaron M. Apke, 29, Wheeler, struck a vehicle driven by Jenelle S. Yates, 58, Mason.
- At 5:15 a.m. Jan. 21 at 2500 N. 3rd, an unknown vehicle struck a parked semi owned by FBF Leasing Inc., Detroit Lakes, MN.
- At 11:10 a.m. Jan. 22 at 1502 Fayette, an unknown vehicle rear-ended a vehicle driven by Christopher W. French, 34, Newton.
- At 9:29 a.m. Jan. 23 at 1304 N. Keller, an unknown vehicle struck and damaged a drive-thru overhang owned by McDonald’s.
- At 8:13 p.m. Jan. 23 east of the intersection of Fayette and Henrietta, a vehicle driven by Blake M. Stufflebean, 37, Canton, sideswiped a vehicle driven by Cody C. Duzan, 26, Sullivan. Stufflebean was ticketed for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- Blake A. Beavers, 39, Effingham, was cited Jan. 14 for retail theft.
- Jonathan L. Zerrusen, 18, Effingham, was cited Jan. 21 for Speeding 40 MPH or More Over the Limit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.