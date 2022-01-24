Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Altamont police arrested Devin J. Duckworth, 30, St. Elmo, Jan. 23 on charges of unlawful possession of registration and suspended or revoked driver’s license. Duckworth was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Emily S. Denning, 40, Flora, Jan. 24 on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. Denning was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Erin E. Bertiaux, 42, Effingham, Jan. 24 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Bertiaux was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sunshine C. Cole, 49, Decatur, Jan. 24 on Fayette County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Cole was in jail at last check.
