Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested James D. Rodarmel, 60, Effingham, Jan. 22 on an Effingham County warrant for petition to revoke probation for failing to register after three days new residence or school and new charge of failure to register as a sex offender. Rodarmel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Jordan McKeroo, 29, Altamont, Jan. 22 on charges of residential burglary, criminal damage to property and criminal trespassing. McKeroo was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Brenna L. Angel, 18, St. Elmo, Jan. 23 on charge of possession with intent to distribute 15-100 grams of meth. Angel was in jail at last check.
- Effingham county deputies arrested Charles G. Bierman, 65, Watson, Jan. 23 on charge of domestic battery. Bierman was in jail at last check.
