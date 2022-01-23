Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Illinois State Police arrested Tyreek M. Jamison, 25, Bellwood, Jan. 21 on charges of speeding 26 to 34 mph over the limit, aggravated unlawful use of weapon – loaded firearm in vehicle, two counts unlawful use or possession of weapon ammunition by a convicted felon, sale or manufacture of weapons–clubs, switch blade, star knuckles, black jack, slung shot. Jamison was in custody at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested James T. Davis, 30, Effingham, Jan. 21 on charges of criminal trespass to property and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Davis was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Nathaniel H. Coker, 20, Effingham, Jan. 22 on charge of domestic battery. Coker was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Mindy L. Pinkerton, 32, Effingham, Jan. 22 on Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of violation of order of protection. Pinkerton was given notice to appear and released per COVID policy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.