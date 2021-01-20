The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported:

  • At 10:59 a.m. Jan. 19 at the intersection of Fayette and Willow, a vehicle driven by Chauncey N. Gangloff, 28, Oblong, turned in front of and struck a vehicle driven by Kaelin J. Vannoy, 25, Stewardson. 
  • Randy A. Masters, 29, Effingham, was cited Jan. 17 for disorderly conduct.
  • Thomas J. Braun, 38, Altamont, was cited Jan. 20 for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
  • Cole A. Carter, 23, Newton, was cited Jan. 19 for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, driving while license revoked, felony theft.

