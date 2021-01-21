Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Russell Collins, 40, Effingham, Jan. 19 on charges of aggravated domestic battery, interfering with domestic violence reporting and theft over $500. Collins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Alicia Jayne, 27, Yale, Jan. 19, on charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, criminal trespass to real property and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. Jayne was in jail at last check.
