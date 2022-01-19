The Effingham Police Department reported the following incidents. There were no injuries or citations unless otherwise reported.
- At 4:12 p.m. Jan. 17 at the intersection of Maple and Franklin, a vehicle driven by Vayda L. Gabel, 19, Watson, struck a vehicle driven by Norma J. Lansing, 68, Effingham. Gabel was ticketed for Disobeying Traffic Control Device and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
- At 12:23 p.m. Jan. 18 at 1305 N. Keller, a vehicle driven by Jerry D. Brummett, 49, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Destiny L. Koester, 36, Wheeler.
- At 3:27 p.m. Jan. 11 at 101 S. Merchant, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Bianca Al-Wali, Effingham.
- At 3:46 p.m. Jan. 15 at the intersection of Keller and the I57 NB/I70 EB exit ramp, a vehicle driven by Shawn C. Garrett, 43, St. Peter, struck a vehicle driven by Gregory J. Campos, 54, Effingham.
- At 8 a.m. Jan. 19 at 512 Hendelmeyer, an unknown vehicle struck a parked vehicle owned by Heaven Smith, Effingham.
- At 5:37 p.m. Jan. 19 at the intersection of Keller and Ford, a vehicle driven by Louise H. Mueller, 71, Stewardson, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Brittany D. Webb, 26, Effingham.
- At 8:17 p.m. Jan. 19 in the 600th block of Park Hills, a vehicle driven by Thomas A. McCarthy, 43, Effingham, struck a parked vehicle owned by Joseph Kabbes, Effingham. McCarthy was ticketed for Driving Under the Influence, Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer, and Leaving the Scene of an Accident involving Property Damage.
- Jillian M. Metzger, 41, Flora, was cited Jan. 18 for Driving While License Suspended, Operating a Motor Vehicle with Suspended Registration and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Jason E. Ullrich, 44, Effingham, was cited Jan. 19 for Resisting/Obstructing a Peace Officer and Bicycle Equipment Violation.
