Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham County deputies arrested Christine E. Duckwitz, 34, Toledo, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of retail theft of display merchandise less than $300. Duckwitz posted $225 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Drew C. Hester, 25, Mattoon, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County original warrant for criminal damage to state-supported property. Hester was in jail at last check.
- Robert J. Wesselman, 45, Effingham, began serving on Dec. 30 a sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Cory M. Hagan, 30, Effingham, Dec. 31 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Hagan posted $325 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Joshua L. McGee, 35, Louisville, Dec. 31 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. McGee was in jail at last check.
- Ashley N. Schaufler, 25, Effingham, began serving on Dec. 31 a 24-hour sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Rocky L. Weber, 39, Effingham, Dec. 31 on a charge of domestic battery. Weber was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Heather R. Willenborg, 36, Sigel, Dec. 31 on charge of obstructing and Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of possession of less than 5 grams of meth. Willenborg was in jail at last check.
- Jesse D. Horn, 27, Effingham, began serving on Dec. 31 a sentence on a Problem-Solving Court sanction.
- Effingham city police arrested Hershel D. Mansell, 45, Hamilton, Alabama, Jan. 1 on charge of driving while license suspended or revoked. Mansell posted $250 and was released.
