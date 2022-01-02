Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
- Effingham city police arrested Christopher W. French, 34, Newton, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of cause child to be endangered. French was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Jeremy D. Pontious, 43, Effingham, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of driving on revoked or suspended license and driving under the influence. Pontious posted $1,075 and was released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Corey W. Dasenbrock, 44, Effingham, Dec. 30 on an Effingham County warrant for failure to appear in court on charge of delivering less than 5 grams of meth. Dasenbrock was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Sherry L. Coonce, 49, Montrose, Dec. 31 on charge of domestic battery, resisting a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of less than 5 grams of meth and possession of more than 30 grams of cannabis. Coonce was in jail at last check.
- Effingham city police arrested Edwin R. Alvarez, 26, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charges of possession of less than 5 grams of meth, operating an uninsured motor vehicle without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Alvarez was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Karen J. Kreke, 61, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Kreke was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham city police arrested Bryan C. Collins, 37, Effingham, Dec. 31 on charge of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and leaving the scene of an accident. Collins was in jail at last check.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Becky J. Groves, 65, Dieterich, Jan. 1 on charge of driving under the influence of alcohol. Groves was given notice to appear and released.
- Effingham County deputies arrested Nathan M. Beccue, 25, Altamont, Jan. 1 on charge of domestic battery. Beccue was in jail at last check.
