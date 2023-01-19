The Effingham Police Department issued the following citations:

  • Mikayla Y. Hammonds, 27, Effingham, was cited Jan. 9 for Driving While License Suspended.

  • Rebecca A. Fuller, 34, Newton, was cited Jan. 12 for Failure to Yield.

  • Frank A. Rizo, 27, Mason, was cited Jan. 17 for Reckless Driving, Disobeying Traffic Control Device and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.

  • Carrie L. Michaels, 37, Effingham, was cited Jan. 17 for Unlawful Visitation Interference.

Tags

Trending Video