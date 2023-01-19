The Effingham Police Department issued the following citations:
Mikayla Y. Hammonds, 27, Effingham, was cited Jan. 9 for Driving While License Suspended.
Rebecca A. Fuller, 34, Newton, was cited Jan. 12 for Failure to Yield.
Frank A. Rizo, 27, Mason, was cited Jan. 17 for Reckless Driving, Disobeying Traffic Control Device and Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle.
Carrie L. Michaels, 37, Effingham, was cited Jan. 17 for Unlawful Visitation Interference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.